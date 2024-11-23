CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones
Only the scriptwriters of the NFL could turn this wild idea you're about to read on into reality.
After the New York Giants decided to release quarterback Daniel Jones, the next question is where the veteran passer will land next.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend reacts to New York Giants' release of QB Daniel Jones
Among the most wildest possibilities is the idea of Jones landing with the Giants' NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.
This provocative suggestion was floated by CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani, who included the Cowboys in his list of potential landing spots for the veteran QB.
If the NFL script writers exist, they would get Jones to the rival Cowboys as soon as possible so he can learn enough of the playbook to suit up when "America's Team" hosts Jones' former team on Thanksgiving afternoon. Jokes aside, the Cowboys have gone from bad to worse with Dak Prescott on injured reserve. Jerry Jones maintains that Cooper Rush is his starter, but if Dallas wants to attempt to be competitive despite its dwindling playoff chances, maybe a motivated Jones is an option.- Jordan Dajani
Hey, it's the NFL! We've seen crazier things happen before, right?
All seriousness, the Cowboys are currently navigating a challenging season that saw them lose starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season due to a hamstring injury in Week 9 and have since turned to back ups Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.
Despite the tantalizing prospect, a Jones-to-Dallas move seems highly unlikely. The Cowboys are obviously committed to Prescott as their long-term franchise quarterback, and acquiring Jones would be for a back up role.
While the Cowboys may not be the ideal destination for Jones, several other teams could be interested in his services. The Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers are among the teams that have been mentioned as potential suitors.
Only time will tell where the former first-round pick from 2019 will call home next.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans
4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game
Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game
Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired