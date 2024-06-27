Dallas Cowboys open 2024 NFL season as underdog in Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys open the 2024-25 NFL regular season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8.
According to DraftKings, the game is a virtual toss-up, with the Browns getting a slight one-point edge in the eyes of the oddsmakers.
When it comes to the moneyline, the Browns are listed at -112 while the Cowboys are -108.
The over/under for the game is 44 total points.
Former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz shared his thoughts on the matchup and why the Browns deserve to be favored in the game.
"The Cowboys will be starting two rookie offensive linemen in their first road start against the Browns defensive line. Myles Garrett — one of the best defensive players in the game — is going to pass rush against Tyler Guyton, a rookie left tackle who needs polish in the NFL. The Cowboys will struggle to rush the ball and Dak Prescott will get hit all game. It’s worrisome for me," he wrote.
"On the other side of the ball, the Browns will have a healthy offensive line for Week 1. Although losing offensive line coach Bill Callahan isn’t ideal for development, they have a veteran group. Cleveland added Jerry Jeudy to its skill group and the team is anticipating having Nick Chubb back for the first game. The Cowboys lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Commanders, and they are due for a regression this season on defense. I’m wagering that regression starts right away."
Dallas faces a gauntlet of tough teams right out of the gate in 2024, facing seven 2023 playoff teams over the first ten games of the season.
