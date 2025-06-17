Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys urged to use cap space for superstar move, or else

The Dallas Cowboys are being pressed to utilize their hefty cap space for one superstar, or else potentially suffer the consequences.

Matthew Schmidt

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; General view of player helmets on the field during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; General view of player helmets on the field during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have not been a very active team in free agency in recent offseasons, and that is mostly due to the fact that they rarely have a good financial situation.

The Cowboys have handed out plenty of massive contracts over the years, strapping them in terms of signing other players. But Dallas does a terrific job of drafting and retaining its own guys, so Jerry Jones' club has typically been able to compete regardless.

Now, though, the Cowboys actually have a hefty $32.5 million in cap space at their disposal, so they should probably make use of it somehow, right?

MORE: NFL insider reveals primary reason Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer can succeed

Well, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox feels that Dallas absolutely should utilize that money, but to extend edge rusher Micah Parsons, or else it should seriously consider trading him.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Dallas must also work out a new long-term deal with pass-rusher Micah Parsons," Knox wrote. "The four-time Pro Bowler is entering a contract year, deserves a new deal and could potentially hold out during camp without one. He attended mandatory minicamp but did not practice. With $32.5 million in cap space, the Cowboys should get the ball rolling on a deal to make Parsons the league's highest-paid defender. Otherwise, they could try to fetch a massive return by placing him on the trade market."

We have seen this song and dance before with the Cowboys. Dak Prescott. CeeDee Lamb. Now Parsons. Chances are, Jones will get something done with the perennial Pro Bowler, and the idea of actually trading him seems farfetched.

Parsons has clearly established himself as one of the NFL's best defenders and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 43 tackles and 12 sacks. Still just 26 years old, the former first-round pick has totaled 52.5 sacks over his first four professional seasons.

However, the Penn State product has just one year remaining on his deal, so Dallas should probably get moving.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist

Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL

CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News