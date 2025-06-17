Dallas Cowboys urged to use cap space for superstar move, or else
The Dallas Cowboys have not been a very active team in free agency in recent offseasons, and that is mostly due to the fact that they rarely have a good financial situation.
The Cowboys have handed out plenty of massive contracts over the years, strapping them in terms of signing other players. But Dallas does a terrific job of drafting and retaining its own guys, so Jerry Jones' club has typically been able to compete regardless.
Now, though, the Cowboys actually have a hefty $32.5 million in cap space at their disposal, so they should probably make use of it somehow, right?
MORE: NFL insider reveals primary reason Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer can succeed
Well, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox feels that Dallas absolutely should utilize that money, but to extend edge rusher Micah Parsons, or else it should seriously consider trading him.
"Dallas must also work out a new long-term deal with pass-rusher Micah Parsons," Knox wrote. "The four-time Pro Bowler is entering a contract year, deserves a new deal and could potentially hold out during camp without one. He attended mandatory minicamp but did not practice. With $32.5 million in cap space, the Cowboys should get the ball rolling on a deal to make Parsons the league's highest-paid defender. Otherwise, they could try to fetch a massive return by placing him on the trade market."
We have seen this song and dance before with the Cowboys. Dak Prescott. CeeDee Lamb. Now Parsons. Chances are, Jones will get something done with the perennial Pro Bowler, and the idea of actually trading him seems farfetched.
Parsons has clearly established himself as one of the NFL's best defenders and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 43 tackles and 12 sacks. Still just 26 years old, the former first-round pick has totaled 52.5 sacks over his first four professional seasons.
However, the Penn State product has just one year remaining on his deal, so Dallas should probably get moving.
