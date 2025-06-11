Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date
Get ready for a flurry of Dallas Cowboys content on Netflix this summer, with two documentary series set to release in the next few months.
The highly anticipated premiere of America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys will not take place until August, but America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, will return for season 2 on Wednesday, June 18.
America's Sweethearts follows the Cowboys Cheerleaders as the name indicates, while America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys will focus on the story of Jerry Jones buying the NFL franchise and leading it to a dynasty in the 1990s.
MORE: Jerry Jones perfectly sums up Cowboys in Netflix documentary trailer
It will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, August 19, according to a release from the streaming service. An official trailer for the docuseries was revealed at the end of 2024.
For the 10-episode project, Netflix teamed up with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, in association with Stardust Frames Productions.
MORE: Jerry Jones gives ultimate 'Jonesism' when discussing tush push debate
The Cowboys went on an incredible run in the 1990s with a star-studded roster, a handful of whom will be interviewed throughout the docuseries. Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer are among those who will be featured.
Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight will also be interviewed.
Get your popcorn ready. If there's one thing you can guarantee, it's that the series will be a must-watch, because no one loves Jerry Jones more than Jerry Jones.
