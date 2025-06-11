Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off minicamp this week at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with one of the biggest storylines being Micah Parsons showing up despite not having a new deal in place.
Parsons was present at the media practice session and had a nearly 30-minute conversation with owner Jerry Jones, but he did not participate in individual drills.
That all changed on Wednesday, for the second open practice.
Joseph Hoyt of All DLLS shared the news and some shots of Parsons in action on social media.
Parsons' presence alone shows the change in culture under Brian Schottenheimer, with the star defender also speaking up about the importance of accountability.
By Parsons doing his part and showing up for minicamp and going as far as to participate in team drills, he's putting the pressure on Jerry Jones and company to get a deal done.
Parsons even went as far as to say, “I’m still hanging tight. I understand it’s up to (Jerry Jones), he gives the green light on everything. So hopefully something is done by next month.”
Cowboys Nation will be hoping for the same.
