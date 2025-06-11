Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys have had an impressive NFL offseason, which has led to increased excitement in the building. Unlike in years past, the Dallas front office was active in free agency and executed several trades to improve the roster.
Of course, the biggest move was trading for George Pickens following the NFL Draft, where the team selected star offensive lineman Tyler Booker in the first round, addressing one of the team's most obvious needs.
Because of the way Brian Schottenheimer constructed his coaching staff and how the team improved its roster, Dallas has been one of the biggest winners of the offseason.
In fact, Gilberto Manzano of SI.com described the team's offseason as "near-perfect."
Not only did the Cowboys get credit for Pickens and Booker, but their other rookies could make an immediate impact. There is one lingering issue, however, that the team needs to address for it to be labeled as "perfect."
"However, this near-perfect Cowboys offseason goes beyond the trade for Pickens. Dallas again prioritized the offensive line with the first-round selection of guard Tyler Booker, the replacement for the recently retired Zack Martin," he wrote. "And the defense could be better with the arrivals of rookies Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel Jr.
"Still, this won’t be a perfect offseason until the team locks down Micah Parsons with a contract extension."
Parsons has vowed to continue showing up throughout minicamp and training camp with or without getting a contract extension from the Cowboys. Let's hope they can get the final wrinkles done.
The Cowboys will wrap up minicamp on Thursday, June 12, before taking a brief hiatus until training camp begins in Oxnard, California.
