Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin earns nod for NFL's most prestigious award
Over the past decade, Zack Martin has been a model of consistency for the Dallas Cowboys.
The future Hall of Famer is a nine-time All-Pro (seven-time First-Team), nine-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
But Martin is also a stand-up guy off of the field.
That is evidenced by Martin being named the Cowboys' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the league's most prestigious award.
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award honors players who excel on the field and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game.
"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter's enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement.
"This award is the league's most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day."
There is no telling what the future holds for Martin in Big D past the 2024 season, but he has been nothing but a top-notch member of the organization since arriving out of the University of Notre Dame.
