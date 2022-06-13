Perfect Gift For 'Die-Hard' Fan: Cowboys Coffin

In Texas, football can often be life or death.

Now, a creative company is allowing fans of the Dallas Cowboys to celebrate into life after death. Well, sort of.

As the Cowboys continue offseason activities with a focus on issues such as whether to pay Dalton Schultz, heeding "warnings" from the Philadelphia Eagles and how we're all going to act once Dak Prescott passes icon Roger Staubach in career passing yards early in the 2022 season, their fans have an option to prove their eternal loyalty to America's Team.

Denver-based Sky Caskets - founded in 1996 and boasting itself as the country's oldest online casket distributor - sells custom coffins decorated in various themes, including the Cowboys star logo. To be fair, the company will also decorate and deliver caskets featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Alabama Crimson Tide or any other sports franchise. But because the Cowboys both garner the largest TV ratings and haven't sniffed a Super Bowl since 1996, the options for their "die-hard" fans seem to raise the most eyebrows.

The mix of novelty and mortality might be comical in some parts of America, but the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex - and Texas in general - would consider it a honorable send-off to be buried in the comfort and colors of the team with a rich and lively legacy including six Super Bowls.

The Cowboys family has already endured a sad 2022 with the deaths of Ring-of-Honor offensive lineman Rayfield Wright, Hall of Famer Dan Reeves, offensive lineman Ralph Neely, former running backs coach Gary Brown, long-time scouting director Larry Lacewell, owner Jerry Jones' forever assistant, Marilyn Love, and, just in the last two weeks, former Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber and original star running back Don Perkins.