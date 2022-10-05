Cooper Rush & Cowboys Practice Update: Dak Prescott in 'Rehab Group'; Win at Rams with Next-Man-Up Mentality?

This season has been one riddled with injuries - but then buoyed by wins - for the Dallas Cowboys.

First, in the former category, it was wideout James Washington being placed on Injured Reserve due to ankle injury. Then, it was All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith being announced to be out until at least December. The injury to quarterback Dak Prescott was another nail in the theoretical coffin.

Some fans and media were down-and-out on Dallas after the injury to Prescott.

Now, the team is sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush, but also a "next-man-up" mentality by the team as a whole.

Rush, through the first four weeks, currently has more wins than Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. When presented with that statistic, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was quick to credit the resiliency of Rush and the team.

"It's a tribute to Cooper and the guys," says McCarthy. "You see it year, you see it every week. Someone has to step up ... Personally I think it's really cool for Cooper to have this kind of success."

And the plan has Rush continuing with his success, as McCarthy confirmed on Wednesday that Prescott will "be in the rehab group,'' meaning that he is not practicing.

That all-but-cements Rush vs. the Rams.

The injury to Prescott and the play of Rush may be the main injury storyline for Dallas this season, but it goes beyond that.

"We had Jourdan Lewis go down in pregame and DaRon [Bland] goes in and plays on short notice," McCarthy mentioned about the Week 4 win against Washington.

Bland stepped in that game and got his first interception as a Cowboy, seizing his opportunity, an ongoing trend for much of the team.

When Dalton Schultz was ruled out against the New York Giants in Week 3, it was tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot who had to step up. The two tight ends combined for 56 yards on five catches in that 23-16 win over New York.

At receiver, Noah Brown has been one of Dallas' pleasant surprises of the season, seamlessly stepping in to fill the shoes of the injured Washington. Through the first four weeks, Brown is just 14 receiving yards shy of CeeDee Lamb for the team lead.

Jayron Kearse out? No problem for a safety group led by Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, playmakers both.

Offensive line shuffle? It's worked, despite a variety of injury-forced combos.

Dallas currently has been hit the most league-wide by injuries this season when measured in "Wins Above Replacement."

However, the Cowboys continue to display resiliency - a McCarthy keyword for the season - and win through adversity.

