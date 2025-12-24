NFL Draft expert shares top EDGE prospects Cowboys should watch

Dallas Cowboys Nation may already have NFL draft season on its mind, following the team's elimination from NFL playoff contention with two games to go in the 2025-26 campaign.

With the NFL draft season set to kick off in a matter of weeks, many in the draftnik community have been sharing their latest mock drafts and projections.

The Cowboys have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, so it will be interesting to see how the team utilizes its draft assets. Many believe the team could use both picks to address the glaring weaknesses on defense, and draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic identified some players to watch.

MORE: Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 17

Brugler shared his thoughts on some of the top EDGE rushers in college football who could be great fits in Dallas. Along with Zion Young of Missouri, Brugler also pointed out Clemson star T.J. Parker.

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker reacts after a play against the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"If you’re looking for someone with size to balance out what you’re putting out there at that position, then you’re looking at T.J. Parker from Clemson. He’s 6-3, 265 pounds. He looks more like your prototypical edge defender," Brugler noted.

"Zion Young from Missouri is 6-5, 255 pounds. He has really long arms. If size is going to be important with whichever edge rusher you take, those two names stand out. I look at both of them as more late first-round picks as opposed to guys you would take in the top 20."

MORE: New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster

Either player would be a great addition to the Dallas defensive line, especially with rookie standout Donovan Ezeiruaku standing alone as the team's only long-term option at the position.

This season, Ezeiruaku has been one of the standouts for the Cowboys, but getting him some additional help rushing the passer will go a long way in improving the putrid defense as a whole.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Let's hope the front office is taking notes.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

