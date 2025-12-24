Cowboys' defense has no excuse to fail Christmas test after Commanders QB change

The Dallas Cowboys are on the eve of a Christmas Day showdown against the Washington Commanders. Along with snapping a three-game losing streak, the Cowboys would love to deliver an extra present to their fans with another NFC East win.

Matched up against one of the worst teams in the NFL, Dallas has an opportunity to bounce back. The playoffs might not be on the table, but finishing the season strong is something head coach Brian Schottenheimer has stressed in recent weeks.

The Cowboys' defense has been underwhelming throughout the campaign, especially in the midst of this slide. Dallas has surrendered 34 or more points in their last three outings.

Washington is beaten up and will have multiple starters out on Thursday. That includes diving deep into the depth chart in the quarterback room, meaning the Cowboys will have a chance to find their footing.

Commanders Starting Third-String Quarterback Against Cowboys

Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced that third-string quarterback and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson will start against the Cowboys. Washington will be without Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota due to injury.

Jeff Driskel, who Washington signed off Arizona's practice squad, will serve as the backup. Sam Hartman is expected to be the emergency third-string quarterback.

The Commanders have lost nine of their last ten games. Washington has scored less than 20 points in six contests, including a 31-0 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month.

Johnson hasn't started a game in the NFL since 2021. At the time, he played for the Baltimore Ravens, completing 28/40 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns to one interception in a 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson throws the ball during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 39-year-old has appeared in three games with Washington in 2025. In his professional career, he's appeared in 48 games and made nine starts. Johnson is 1-8 as a starter. He's completed 213/367 passes for 2,340 yards with 13 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. Johnson has rushed 83 times for 426 yards and another score.

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 25. The game will be televised on Netflix.

