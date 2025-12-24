What time is Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders game on Christmas?

The Dallas Cowboys make a quick turnaround for the penultimate game of the 2025-26 season, with the NFL playoff hopes already up in smoke. Despite no longer being in the postseason hunt, the Cowboys are aiming to put on a show in their Christmas Day showdown against the division rival Washington Commanders.

Dallas faces Washington on the road in the first game of a Netflix doubleheader.

Five key Cowboys will be missing the Week 17 game, but Dallas still should have an edge and opportunity for the defense to finally make some plays when they face journeyman third-stringer Josh Johnson, who is starting for the Commanders.

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu attempts to tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Entering Thursday afternoon's NFC East clash, the Cowboys are strong 5.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 50.5 total points.

Kickoff at Northwest Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

All of the information you need to watch Thursday afternoon's Christmas matinee can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 25

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Landover, Maryland

Venue: Northwest Stadium

TV Channel: Netflix

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

How to live stream Cowboys at Commanders on Netflix

A view of Dallas Cowboys fans in Christmas costumes during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

To live stream Thursday's Christmas doubleheader on Netflix, you will need to be subscribed to the streaming service. You can access Netflix through the app on your smart TV, or on your iPhone, iPad, or computer.

Netlix is available in three price tiers: Standard with Ads, which costs $7.99 per month; Standard without odds, which costs $17.99 per month, and Premium, which costs $24.99 per month and streams up to four devices.

