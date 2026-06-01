Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Playfully Trolls Dak Prescott After Pre-OTAs Visit

Before the Dallas Cowboys embark on OTAs, which is the next part of their offseason program, franchise legend Michael Irvin paid the team a visit last week.

Irvin met with several players during his time at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and he posed for some photos, also.

After his visit concluded, Irvin took to X to playfully troll quarterback Dak Prescott, who he called the "ball boy."

"Really enjoyed my day with the [Dallas Cowboys]," Irvin said. "Pay no attention to the man in the red jersey (Dak). He is just our BALL BOY! His job is to just get us the BALL, boy... MY GUYS!!!!"

Leave it to a former wide receiver like Irvin to have a hilarious way to say "quarterback."

Really enjoyed my day with the ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ 😂😂😂 Pay no attention to the man in the red jersey. (⁦@dak⁩) he is just our BALL BOY! His job is to just get us the BALL, boy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾MY GUYS!!!! pic.twitter.com/NW9H7onUwX — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) May 31, 2026

Michael Irvin meets with Caleb Downs

Former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Michael Irvin. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Irvin also had a chance to meet Cowboys first-round pick and defensive back Caleb Downs, and Irvin said what all fans are thinking about the promising rookie:

“That boy’s a bad boy," the Cowboys legend said.

Quite the compliment from a legendary wide receiver like Irvin, who saw his fair share of bad boys during his career.

Michael Irvin thinks Dak Prescott could be one of the greats

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Irvin likes to joke around with Prescott, there is no doubt the Hall of Famer has the utmost respect for the Cowboys signal-caller.

Irvin thinks Prescott is on the cusp of greatness, he just needs to get over the hump in the playoffs, and sooner rather than later, Irvin said on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast.

"When you look at Dak's numbers, put them up to Tom Brady's numbers," he said. "Any numbers, Dak is right there. It's just right here in the playoffs, you gotta get over that hump. Dak has to do it this year. I believe he has a chance because we finally given him the tools with both receivers to do it this year."

As usual, no lies told on Irvin's part.

Prescott's raw regular season numbers have been impressive during his career, but he's 2-5 in the postseason and hasn't performed as well as he should when it counts most.

Michael Irvin: Dak Prescott's numbers are always spectacular. If he and the Cowboys can finally get over the hump, Dak's name could be mentioned among the greats. pic.twitter.com/9zSHnLjq9F — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) May 29, 2026

Prescott can elevate his stock by making a deep playoff run, and he might punch his ticket to Canton with a Super Bowl victory.

Dallas is in better position to do all of that this year than they have in years past because the Cowboys should have an elite offense and there is now hope on defense after a huge overhaul this offseason.

If the defense can hold up its end of the bargain, the Cowboys should be back in the playoffs after a two-year drought.

From there, Dak will have another opportunity to change the general view of his career in the postseason.