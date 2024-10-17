Dallas radio host rips Jerry Jones; fires back after wild interview
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been making headlines for all of the wrong reasons, and this week was involved in a contentious interview following the team's embarrassing loss.
During Thursday's episode of “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan, radio host Bobby Belt explained his side of the story and did not hold back.
Belt ripped Jones for looking like a "little man" after a question from the interview led Jones to say he could get the hosts fired.
“I think he wanted to come at it like, oh, let me show my passion… I think he legitimately got mad and then he kinda snapped,” Belt said about the interview. “Because here’s the thing, I think there are a couple of areas where there is showman Jerry and then there is genuinely upset Jerry.
"And I don’t think there is much that genuinely upsets him, but there’s a few things."
Co-host Shan Shariff added, “So he went in trying to be tough toned but still snapped within that, that’s probably what happened… because what he did with the threatening part is an all-time bad loss for him with the way it was received.
“I had people in the business calling me (Tuesday), saying you need to contact an employment attorney, you need to get representation.”
Dallas is currently on a bye week and will look to bounce back when they face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 27.
