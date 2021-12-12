Cowboys 27, Washington Football Team 20: My Top 10 Whitty Observations

Cowboys 27, Washington 20 ... My 10 Whitty Observations ...

10. MICAH THE MAGNIFICENT - The Cowboys were excited to get back defensive linemen Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore. And that emotion was warranted, paid off in a sack by Gallimore and an important early interception and crucial late sack by Gregory. But really all the defense needed - as usual - was rookie Micah Parsons.

His bull rush led to a strip 'n sack of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke late in the first quarter, leading to Dorance Armstrong's 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

On WFT's next series Parsons blitzed, easily dispatched running back Antonio Gibson and threw Heinicke to the turf like a rag doll for his second sack in four snaps. We're way past NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the Pro Bowl with Parsons. In fact, he's on the verge of surpassing teammate Trevon Diggs - and his league-leading nine interceptions - as a candidate for overall NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

At this point it's not crazy to compare his skill-set to that of Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. Yes, he's that destructive all over the field. The original LT remains the only rookie to to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1981).

Micah's thoughts on the game and his defense?

9. STRANGE SCORES - A defensive score. A blown coverage. A soft roughing-the-passer penalty on WFT. A two-point conversion. In an almost perfect first quarter, the Cowboys led by two scores I doubt they've ever duplicated in their storied history: 11-0 and 18-0. It was Dallas' largest first-quarter lead since it jumped out on the Cardinals 21-0 in 1994.

8. UNDERWHELMING OFFENSE - Any time we find flaws in a team that waltzes into Washington and produces a relatively easy victory, we're admittedly nitpicking. But despite the outcome, something's not quite right with Dak Prescott and the NFL's No. 1 offense.

The quarterback only threw for 211 yards with two interceptions, and was lucky not to have three. He appeared impatient in the pocket. His footwork was often wonky, stepping sideways or throwing off his back foot. There were throws that sailed high. Several missed communications with receivers. And, of course, the careless, inexcusable throw late in the game that WFT returned for a score to make a blowout nerve-racking.

The Cowboys - who were without running back Tony Pollard and, for most of the game, Ezekiel Elliott - only scored one offensive touchdown, and it came after a 41-yard drive after a turnover. Four short field goals by Greg Zuerlein - 35, 28, 37 and 29 yards - can beat an injury-ravaged WFT, but trips into the Red Zone need to produce touchdowns the rest of the season and especially into the playoffs.

Coach Mike McCarthy: “Obviously I know we have work to do''

Obviously.

7. DAK'S DIVISION - Prescott improved to 8-1 against Washington and 13-1 in his last 14 games (3-0 this season) against the NFC East. Pretty salty stat to carry in your shaker considering three of the final four games are within the division. The 9-4 Cowboys enjoy a three-game lead in the East with four remaining.

Consider this match "dormie."

And division games matter.

"I think this is an (example),'' McCarthy said, "of what division games are usually like.”

6. DOOMSDAY DEJA VU - Granted, Washington's offense was severely compromised by the loss of tight end Logan Thomas and third-down running back J.D. McKissic and in-game injuries to receiver Terry McLaurin and Heinicke and a general lack of playmakers.

But the Cowboys' defensive domination - for a week, anyway - was nonetheless reminiscent of the units that the franchise to Super Bowls in the 1970s and '90s. In a first half Dallas led 24-0, it held WFT to 29 yards on 26 plays. Heinicke went to the locker room with as many sacks (2) as completions (2).

5. DALLAS' D.C. - The Cowboys not only owned this game, but also the stadium. Along with the normal chorus of "Coooooop!' from Cowboys fans when Amari Cooper caught a pass, an audible "Let's go Cowboys!" chant broke out late in the first half.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough for America's Team to put its stamp on the day, the Cowboys brought their own benches into FedEx Field. Considering this impressive performance, owner Jerry Jones might ponder taking his "Dragon Seat" benches to New York next week.

4. RIVALRY, RENEWED - That's more like it.

Remember a year ago when Washington linebacker Jon Bostic almost decapitated Andy Dalton and the Cowboys merely shrugged, with not a single player coming to his defense or retaliating? In the fourth quarter, Washington's Will Bradley-King took out some frustration with a legal - but unprofessional - hit of Prescott after he threw the ball along the sideline. As the quarterback went sprawling into Dallas' bench, a host of Cowboys jumped in. Elliott lost his helmet while shoving Bradley-King, and offensive lineman La'el Collins was ejected for a violent couple of shoves to the linebacker.

Message received: These Cowboys are good ... and connected.

3. GREAT GREGORY - Gregory saved this game long after turning it on its head early. Midway through the first quarter he made an athletic, instinctive play you simply can't teach. Dallas led 3-0 but Washington had a perfect play called for a huge gain, maybe even a touchdown.

The Cowboys' defensive end, however, blew up the screen pass by leaping over a chop block, deflecting the pass into the air and then making a leaping interception. Four plays later the Cowboys jumped to a 10-0 lead when Prescott hit Cooper for an easy score made possible by a blown coverage by Washington.

2. SERIES STREAK SAVED - The Cowboys, who were outscored 66-19 by WFT in two ugly losses last season, avoided their first three-game losing streak in the series since the final days of Tom Landry. Washington hasn't beaten Dallas three straight times since 1986-88.

1. COCKY COWBOYS, CONFIRMED - Thanks to a stagnant offense and an unfathomable Pick-Six blunder by Prescott, this one got more than a little uncomfortable in the final five minutes. From 27-8 to 27-20 in the blink of an eye, Washington came within a blatant drop by receiver by DeAndre Carter at Dallas' 30 from making this one of the most epic comebacks in NFL history. Instead, Gregory sacked WFT backup quarterback Kyle Allen and forced a fumble that allowed the cocky Cowboys to exhale ... and escape.

In 1993, Jimmy Johnson's iconic "put it in three-inch headlines" guarantee led to the Cowboys to a 17-point win over the 49ers and a berth in Super Bowl XXVIII. In 2021, Mike McCarthy's “We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.” guarantee prompted a seven-point victory in Washington and a stranglehold on the NFC East. Wondering if the current coach will be so bold again next week against the Giants or ... ever again?