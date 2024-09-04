Dan Campbell's hilarious Cowboys commercial resurfaces, goes viral
Once you're a member of the Dallas Cowboys, you will always be a member of the Cowboys. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is learning that the hard way.
Tuesday, Applebee's dropped a new commercial featuring the Lions' leading man, causing everyone to immediately crave some quesadilla burgers and perhaps a margarita. However, this isn't Campbell's first time on the small screen.
According to some on the Lions beat, Campbell didn't want to give any answers on his first journey in television. But, thanks to the lovely world of social media, Campbell's secret is no longer hidden.
MORE: Desperate for attention, Cowboys fan goes WAY too far with Super Bowl bet
The former Cowboys tight end's acting debut can be seen below:
Before he was arguing about eligible players being ruled ineligible in Jerry's World, Campbell was a member of the Cowboys locker room. Campbell spent three seasons with the Cowboys before finishing his career with the Lions.
While the commercial may not be something Campbell likes looking back on, nobody can question his ability to command a team from the sideline. Campbell led the Lions to the NFC Championship and expects even more this season.
The Cowboys will meet the Lions later this season. But until then, enjoy Campbell's short-lived Hollywood stardom.
