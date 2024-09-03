Dallas Cowboys drop first unofficial depth chart of regular season
It is getting closer and closer to the start of the 2024 NFL regular season for the Dallas Cowboys.
Sunday, fans will have their first full slate of regular season games after being treated to one on Thursday and Friday to open the season.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys dropped the first unofficial depth chart of the season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024 NFL season
Check out the first unofficial depth chart below:
There are some great things to see out of the first depth chart, especially if you are rooting for the young guys to make an immediate impact.
Third-round pick Marist Liufau has been listed as a starting linebacker, and Caelen Carson, who was drafted in the fifth-round, will fill the void left by the DaRon Bland injury.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb eyeing an unprecedented milestone
First-round pick Tyler Guyton and third-round standout Cooper Beebe will start on the offensive line.
Of course, the most significant missing piece on the roster is wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb. The franchise will be looking to ease Lamb back into the game, even though it won't take Lamb to feel comfortable on the field again.
It's just a few more sleeps until you're screaming at your TV after every play. Thank God, the game with the pigskin is almost back!
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie