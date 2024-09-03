Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' position group grades entering 2024 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys' official roster has been announced, so it's time to grade each position group starting with the offense and ending with the special teams.

jason parkhurst-usa today sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into another NFL season full of potential and championship hopes. Their 53-man roster has been announced, and, on paper, they have the talent to get the job done.

But what are the team's biggest strengths and weaknesses?

Let's take a look at how each position group stacks up entering the team's 2024 campaign.

Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and quarterback Trey Lance (19) warm up before the game against the Los Angeles
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Based on Dak Prescott's regular-season performance, the grade could be an A or A-, but Prescott's failures to win when it matters most continue to plague the way the media and fans look at him.

Now in a contract year, the pressure on Prescott to perform has never been higher. If the Cowboys want to retain him, Prescott already holds considerable leverage, which will only grow if he matches or exceeds his performance from last season.

With a trip to the Super Bowl, Prescott can solidify himself as a top-five quarterback in the NFL. Behind Prescott, the Cowboys have two solid backup options: Cooper Rush and Trey Lance if an injury occurs.

Grade: B+

Running Back

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Californi
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys enter the season with a running back-by-committee approach featuring Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn, while Hunter Luepke will contribute at fullback. Dalvin Cook and Malik Davis signed to the Cowboy's practice squad providing depth in case of injury.

Dallas was arguably the most running back-needy team heading into the NFL Draft, causing shock among fans when they decided not to select a running back.

The running back group is among the weakest in the NFL. On the bright side, the Cowboys have a revamped offensive line eager to prove that anyone can succeed running behind them.

Grade: C-

Wide Receivers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs past Washington Commanders cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

With last year's performance, CeeDee Lamb proved he is a true No. 1 receiver, but there is still uncertainty behind him. Brandin Cooks sometimes disappeared, and the other Cowboys' receivers are inexperienced. 

The Cowboys hope that Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, or Ryan Flournoy can step up to be a viable third wide receiver option with Kavontae Turpin being utilizes as a gadget player.

In CeeDee Lamb's absence at camp, the Cowboys' wide receivers had more opportunities to shine, with both Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy standing out by making impressive plays during training camp.

Grade: B+

Tight End

NFC tight end Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Ferguson balled out in his second season, earning a Pro Bowl appearance. With Ferguson and the possible emergence of former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, the Cowboys could have one of the best tight end tandems in the NFL. 

John Stephens and UDFA Brevyn Spann-Ford will serve as the third and fourth tight ends. Both have potential and will compete for playing time during the regular season.

Grade: B+

Offensive Line

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) after scoring a touchdown in
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This was the hardest position group to grade due to the Pro Bowl talent at guard with Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, inconsistencies with Terence Steele, and the inexperience of rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe.

Throughout the preseason and training camp, Guyton and Beebe earned their spots in the starting lineup and have given a glimpse of what they can accomplish.

If Steele gets back to his form before his torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and the Cowboys rookies live up to the hype, the Cowboys could have one of the best offensive lines in football again.

Grade: A

Offensive Grade: B+

Defensive Line

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the interior defensive line proving to be a real weakness in the Cowboys' early playoff exit, the team made very few changes.

The Cowboys hope that Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, and Mazi Smith will continue to improve and be the difference moving forward.

The Cowboys did add veterans Jordan Phillips and Linval Joseph who are at the back end of their careers, but they should help to improve the interior defensive line from last season.

Grade: C

Edge Rusher

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Califor
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys' edge rushers form the most talented position group on the team. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL, often striking fear in their opponents.

The Cowboys took a blow when Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler left in free agency and Sam Williams landed on IR. So they will have dropoff talent when it comes to their depth.

The Cowboys drafted Marshawn Kneeland, regarded as one of the best run-stoppers and athletes in the draft, although he still needs to develop as a pass rusher.

For depth, they also have Tyrus Wheat, Chauncey Golston, Carl Lawson, and Phil Hoskins, all of whom are looking to make a breakout impact with the team.

Grade: A

Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (35) runs during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fi
jason parkhurst-usa today sports

The Cowboys' linebackers could potentially be the most improved position group on the team in 2024.

With young talent like Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown, and Marist Liufau, the team also brought in veteran Eric Kendricks to help them thrive in Mike Zimmer's system.

Kendricks, one of the league's top inside linebackers over his nine-year career, spent seven seasons under the guidance of the new Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Grade: B-

Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) forces a fumble by New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) during the s
vincent carchietta-usa today sports

Depending on how Trevon Diggs returns from a torn ACL, the Cowboys could have one of the best cornerback groups in the league. The Cowboys have great depth behind Diggs, after Daron Bland became a star last season, gaining valuable experience playing outside of the slot.

We will have to continue waiting to see the two star cornerbacks start on the outside, as Daron Bland has landed on IR. Luckily the Cowboys have plenty of depth at corner including two solid practice squad options in Kemon Hall, Amani Oruwariye, and Josh Butler

Slot corner Jourdan Lewis is still competing at a high level, while rookie Caelen Carson, expected to start in Bland's place, has been one of the major surprises of training camp. Andrew Booth and Israel Mukuamu still need to prove themselves but show potential, particularly as rotational pieces.

Grade: A

Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
chris jones-usa today sports

There may not be a star in the safety group, but from top to bottom, the Cowboys have one of the most talented safety groups in the NFL. With the loss of Jayron Kearse, the Cowboys have a void to fill and are looking for one of their young safeties to be the next man up. 

Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker will be the starters, Markquese Bell should fill in nicely in Kearse's old role, Juanyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuama provide excellent depth at both corner and safety. On the practice squad, they have UDFA Emany Johnson who will have to earn his way onto the 53-man roster.

Grade: B

Defensive Grade: A-

Kicker

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadi
jonathan hui-usa today sports

Aubrey was one of the more surprising storylines in the NFL last season. He was drafted in the MLS Draft, spent a couple of years in the USFL, and is now a Pro Bowl kicker for America's Team. His rookie season was something out of a movie. 

No kick is out of range for Aubrey, and he has become a great asset for Dallas.

Grade: A

Punter

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger (5) after kicking a field g
kevin jairaj-usa today sports

Last season, Anger made his second Pro Bowl in three seasons for the Cowboys. 

At 35, Anger still has one of the best legs in the NFL, averaging the second-highest average yards per punt. He is as consistent as it gets at the punter position.

Grade: A-

Special Teams Grade: A

Published
