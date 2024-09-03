Dallas Cowboys' position group grades entering 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into another NFL season full of potential and championship hopes. Their 53-man roster has been announced, and, on paper, they have the talent to get the job done.
But what are the team's biggest strengths and weaknesses?
Let's take a look at how each position group stacks up entering the team's 2024 campaign.
Quarterback
Based on Dak Prescott's regular-season performance, the grade could be an A or A-, but Prescott's failures to win when it matters most continue to plague the way the media and fans look at him.
Now in a contract year, the pressure on Prescott to perform has never been higher. If the Cowboys want to retain him, Prescott already holds considerable leverage, which will only grow if he matches or exceeds his performance from last season.
With a trip to the Super Bowl, Prescott can solidify himself as a top-five quarterback in the NFL. Behind Prescott, the Cowboys have two solid backup options: Cooper Rush and Trey Lance if an injury occurs.
Grade: B+
Running Back
The Dallas Cowboys enter the season with a running back-by-committee approach featuring Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn, while Hunter Luepke will contribute at fullback. Dalvin Cook and Malik Davis signed to the Cowboy's practice squad providing depth in case of injury.
Dallas was arguably the most running back-needy team heading into the NFL Draft, causing shock among fans when they decided not to select a running back.
The running back group is among the weakest in the NFL. On the bright side, the Cowboys have a revamped offensive line eager to prove that anyone can succeed running behind them.
Grade: C-
Wide Receivers
With last year's performance, CeeDee Lamb proved he is a true No. 1 receiver, but there is still uncertainty behind him. Brandin Cooks sometimes disappeared, and the other Cowboys' receivers are inexperienced.
The Cowboys hope that Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, or Ryan Flournoy can step up to be a viable third wide receiver option with Kavontae Turpin being utilizes as a gadget player.
In CeeDee Lamb's absence at camp, the Cowboys' wide receivers had more opportunities to shine, with both Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy standing out by making impressive plays during training camp.
Grade: B+
Tight End
Jake Ferguson balled out in his second season, earning a Pro Bowl appearance. With Ferguson and the possible emergence of former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, the Cowboys could have one of the best tight end tandems in the NFL.
John Stephens and UDFA Brevyn Spann-Ford will serve as the third and fourth tight ends. Both have potential and will compete for playing time during the regular season.
Grade: B+
Offensive Line
This was the hardest position group to grade due to the Pro Bowl talent at guard with Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, inconsistencies with Terence Steele, and the inexperience of rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe.
Throughout the preseason and training camp, Guyton and Beebe earned their spots in the starting lineup and have given a glimpse of what they can accomplish.
If Steele gets back to his form before his torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and the Cowboys rookies live up to the hype, the Cowboys could have one of the best offensive lines in football again.
Grade: A
Offensive Grade: B+
Defensive Line
Despite the interior defensive line proving to be a real weakness in the Cowboys' early playoff exit, the team made very few changes.
The Cowboys hope that Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, and Mazi Smith will continue to improve and be the difference moving forward.
The Cowboys did add veterans Jordan Phillips and Linval Joseph who are at the back end of their careers, but they should help to improve the interior defensive line from last season.
Grade: C
Edge Rusher
The Cowboys' edge rushers form the most talented position group on the team. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL, often striking fear in their opponents.
The Cowboys took a blow when Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler left in free agency and Sam Williams landed on IR. So they will have dropoff talent when it comes to their depth.
The Cowboys drafted Marshawn Kneeland, regarded as one of the best run-stoppers and athletes in the draft, although he still needs to develop as a pass rusher.
For depth, they also have Tyrus Wheat, Chauncey Golston, Carl Lawson, and Phil Hoskins, all of whom are looking to make a breakout impact with the team.
Grade: A
Linebacker
The Cowboys' linebackers could potentially be the most improved position group on the team in 2024.
With young talent like Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown, and Marist Liufau, the team also brought in veteran Eric Kendricks to help them thrive in Mike Zimmer's system.
Kendricks, one of the league's top inside linebackers over his nine-year career, spent seven seasons under the guidance of the new Cowboys defensive coordinator.
Grade: B-
Cornerback
Depending on how Trevon Diggs returns from a torn ACL, the Cowboys could have one of the best cornerback groups in the league. The Cowboys have great depth behind Diggs, after Daron Bland became a star last season, gaining valuable experience playing outside of the slot.
We will have to continue waiting to see the two star cornerbacks start on the outside, as Daron Bland has landed on IR. Luckily the Cowboys have plenty of depth at corner including two solid practice squad options in Kemon Hall, Amani Oruwariye, and Josh Butler
Slot corner Jourdan Lewis is still competing at a high level, while rookie Caelen Carson, expected to start in Bland's place, has been one of the major surprises of training camp. Andrew Booth and Israel Mukuamu still need to prove themselves but show potential, particularly as rotational pieces.
Grade: A
Safety
There may not be a star in the safety group, but from top to bottom, the Cowboys have one of the most talented safety groups in the NFL. With the loss of Jayron Kearse, the Cowboys have a void to fill and are looking for one of their young safeties to be the next man up.
Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker will be the starters, Markquese Bell should fill in nicely in Kearse's old role, Juanyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuama provide excellent depth at both corner and safety. On the practice squad, they have UDFA Emany Johnson who will have to earn his way onto the 53-man roster.
Grade: B
Defensive Grade: A-
Kicker
Aubrey was one of the more surprising storylines in the NFL last season. He was drafted in the MLS Draft, spent a couple of years in the USFL, and is now a Pro Bowl kicker for America's Team. His rookie season was something out of a movie.
No kick is out of range for Aubrey, and he has become a great asset for Dallas.
Grade: A
Punter
Last season, Anger made his second Pro Bowl in three seasons for the Cowboys.
At 35, Anger still has one of the best legs in the NFL, averaging the second-highest average yards per punt. He is as consistent as it gets at the punter position.
Grade: A-
Special Teams Grade: A
