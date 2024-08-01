Cowboys Country

DeMarcus Lawrence 'definitely' sees Dallas Cowboys winning Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence says the team has their eyes sight on one massive goal.

Tyler Reed

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Each team has one or two players that when those players have something to say, everyone will listen. For the Dallas Cowboys, one of those players is defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Coming into his eleventh season in Dallas, Lawrence knows that time is of the essence when it comes to him being a part of something special in Dallas.

This is why his mindset is exactly where it needs to be coming into a make-or-break season for the franchise.

When asked by the media how he feels in camp, Lawrence had this to say:

“I’m just really trying to be where my feet are. Definitely see ourselves holding up that Super Bowl trophy at the end of the year, but right now we’re in training camp. We got a lot of preparation and work to do.

The veteran defensive star highlighted that the team has a lot of young talent, and it will be a work in progress throughout camp to have everyone ready for the season.

From the front office to the guys on the field, this franchise believes that a Super Bowl is a possibility this season.

The Lombardi Trophy is the goal every season. However, is it attainable for Dallas this season?

Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

