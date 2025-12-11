Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 15 of the NFL regular season with their playoff hopes on thin ice, and one misstep down the final stretch of the year will bring and chance of reaching the postseason to an abrupt end.

When that happens, the team will be in full NFL Draft mode and began looking to the future to improve the roster moving forward.

Luckily for Dallas, the team has two first-round picks to address key issues on the roster.

One glaring weakness in the Cowboys' arsenal is the lack of Day 2 picks, after the second-round pick was traded for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the third-round pick was sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In total, the Cowboys currently have eight picks in the 2026 draft, including the No. 15 and No. 28 overall selections. Dallas holds three picks in the fifth-round, the most of any other round in the upcoming draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at where the Cowboys stand in the 2026 NFL draft order can be seen below.

List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks entering Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

15

28 (via Green Bay)

Round 4

15 (115)

Round 5

15 (155)

38 (178) - compensatory pick

40 (180) - compensatory pick

Round 7

1 (216 via NYG)

14 (229 via Kansas City)

Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Week 15

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit. | Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New Orleans Saints Washington Commanders New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions New York Jets (via Colts) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pittsburgh Steelers Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots Los Angeles Rams Denver Broncos

