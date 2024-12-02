DeMarcus Lawrence injury update: Stephen Jones provides latest timeline
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 NFL campaign has been marred by injury, with a number of the team's top stars battling injuries throughout the season and missing time.
Early in the season, the Cowboys defense was without All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland and the top two pass rushers, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.
Parsons and Bland have returned to the field for Dallas, but Lawrence has remained sidelined.
Lawrence is reportedly nearing his return and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones provided an update on the star defensive end on Monday afternoon.
While there was hope Lawrence could return in Week 14, Jones says it is "probably a longshot" that he plays against the Bengals.
Lawrence was placed on injured reserve after suffering his foot injury against the New York Giants in Week 4. He was eligilble to return on November 10, but has yet to see the field.
However, if Jones' update is correct, we could potentially see Lawrence suit up in Week 15.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
