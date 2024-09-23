Did Brandon Aubrey dethrone Justin Tucker as the NFL's best kicker?
The Dallas Cowboys were outplayed in nearly every aspect of the game except for the kicking game in their 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
However, one bright spot was Brandon Aubrey, who outperformed Justin Tucker, widely regarded as the best kicker of all time.
Has Brandon Aubrey dethroned Justin Tucker as the NFL's best kicker?
Justin Tucker is just 5-of-8 on field goals this season, including 0-of-2 on attempts from over 50 yards. In comparison, Brandon Aubrey has been perfect, going 10-of-10 on field goals this season, with a remarkable 4-of-4 on attempts from 50 yards or more, including a standout 65-yarder.
Tom Brady said it best after Brandon Aubrey hit a 65-yard field goal on Sunday, "he's like the Steph Curry of kickers, there's no range that's too far".
Brandon Aubrey boasts a career field goal percentage of 95.8 percent, converting 46-of-48 attempts, and has never missed from beyond 50 yards, going 8-of-8.
In comparison, Justin Tucker has an average field goal percentage of 89.7 percent, though he has nearly 400 more attempts in his career.
But, the discussion isn't about who the best kicker of all time is but rather whether Aubrey has dethroned Tucker as the best kicker today.
