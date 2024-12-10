Did Jerry Jones send a shot at special teams coach John Fassel?
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 5-8 with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Dallas fought hard, especially on defense, and had a chance to pull off their third win in a row. That slipped through their fingers when Amani Oruwariye unsuccessfully tried to field a blocked punt.
His mistake allowed Ja’Marr Chase to score the winning touchdown. It also drew the ire of Jerry Jones, although he wasn’t mad at Oruwariye. Instead, it sounded as though he was frustrated with special teams coach John Fassel.
Jones called the loss “depressing” before focusing on the miscues on special teams this season. He was obviously referring to the two egregious punt fakes that resulted in a turnover on downs earlier in the year.
Fassel is in his fifth season with the Cowboys, joining the same time as Mike McCarthy. He’s had some great moments but his aggressiveness has been an issue at times.
In his defense, this call was apparently not an attempt to block the punt, but just a great play from Nick Vigil. Jones didn’t know this when he made the comment but that doesn’t erase the frustration from special teams this year.
