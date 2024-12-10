Cowboys Country

Jason Kelce insults the entire state of Texas during Cowboys vs Bengals pregame

Leave it to a former Eagle to say something inappropriate about the state of Texas during the Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals pregame.

ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce
ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 14. That means Jason Kelce is once again being featured on the ESPN pregame show and no one ever knows what Kelce will say.

While his comments are often off the wall, Kelce is typically harmless. On Monday night, however, he might have just angered the entire state of Texas.

As Scott Van Pelt was setting the stage for the matchup, he commented that they were in Arlintgon, Texas — the Dallas area. Kelce responded by saying the state represented body parts of America.

Not exactly sure how Kelce thinks these body parts go together, but any Dallas fan would have guessed a former Eagle would be the one to come up with such an odd insult.

Reactions on social media haven't been favorable, but ESPN likely isn't too surprised since you never know what will come out of the mouth of Kelce.

Published
