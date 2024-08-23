Ezekiel Elliott could crack top 20 in NFL history in major stat category
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2024 NFL regular season with an aging Ezekiel Elliott leading the team's running back-by-committe.
Elliott will start the year as the lead back in the rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rico Dowdle take over the lead role as the season goes own.
Even if he's not leading the way, Zeke should get his number called in a bulk of the short-yardage situations.
MORE: Cowboys running back room is an NFL bottom feeder in new rankings
That means Zeke could still be a viable fantasy option, despite a high yardage output.
If Elliott is reduced to a goaline back, he could rack up a number of touchdowns. And if he reaches double-digits, Elliott will find himself in elite NFL territory and among the top in league history.
That's right. Elliott is only ten touchdowns away from crack the top 20 in the NFL's all-time list.
The two-time All-Pro and two-time NFL rushing yards leader has had an incredible career since being drafted with the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft.
He may be on the downside of his career, but we will be rooting for Zeke to find the endzone as many times as possible.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Last Call: Cowboys final depth chart of the preseason released
Dynamic Duo: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb earn a top NFL ranking
R&R: Cowboys all smiles after camp ends & the real fun begins (PHOTOS)
Who Knew? Marist Liufau stuns the Cowboys with hidden singing talent