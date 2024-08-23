Cowboys Country

Cowboys running back room is an NFL bottom feeder in new rankings

The Dallas Cowboys running backs continue to get no respect as the 2024 NFL regular season approaches, and a new set of rankings is no different.

Josh Sanchez

Jun 4, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Jun 4, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys running back room had a lot to prove entering offseason workouts after the departure of Tony Pollard in free agency and the team's failure to land a big name free agent or replacement in the draft.

Dallas opted to reunite with veteran Ezekiel Elliott, who spent the previous year with the New England Patriots.

Behind Elliott, the team boasts a handful of unproven rushers which led head coach Mike McCarthy to say the team would move forward with a running back-by-committee approach.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Running Back

The Cowboys' running backs outside of Zeke and Rico Dowdle will be competing for their spots on the roster. That list includes Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner, and Nathaniel Peat.

Because the team's only proven running back is an aging Zeke, they have been getting zero respect in the rankings and consistently rate near the bottom.

Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In a new set of running back rankings by Marcus Mosher of The33rdTeam.com, the Cowboys rank dead last.

Is there any doubt that the Dallas Cowboys would be at the bottom of the list? They brought back 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott, and the only other veterans on the roster are Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman. Deuce Vaughn could have a role as a passing-down back, that is, if he makes the roster. The Cowboys are a team primed to add another back during the final cutdowns.

Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

It would be easy to get upset about consistently seeing Dallas at the bottom of the rankings for the position, but anyone who is being honest has to understand the skepticism.

It's a prove it year for the running back room. There's no doubt about it.

Perhaps someone will go on to have a breakout year, but for now, the starter of the future seems to be a late addition during the final roster cuts or a stud running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Last Call: Cowboys final depth chart of the preseason released

Dynamic Duo: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb earn a top NFL ranking

R&R: Cowboys all smiles after camp ends & the real fun begins (PHOTOS)

Who Knew? Marist Liufau stuns the Cowboys with hidden singing talent

Cowgirls: Meet Charly Barby: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News