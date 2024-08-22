Dallas Cowboys final depth chart of the preseason released
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their final preseason game with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Saturday will be the team's final tune-up and the final moment for players looking to prove they belong on the roster.
Earlier today, the Cowboys released their final depth chart of the preseason.
Take a look at the final unofficial depth chart of the preseason.
Of course, not seeing CeeDee Lamb's name on the roster is disheartening, but Jalen Brooks and Jalen Tolbert have made their mark on the receiver position.
Tyron Billy-Johnson and Racey McMath could be one of the final position battles that will play out on Saturday with a suddenly crowded WR room. Marist Liufau is making a huge impact, as the rookie is listed as one of the starting linebackers.
Unsurprisingly, Liufau has earned a starting spot as he has shined in camp and the preseason games.
Another tight battle could be between Brock Hoffman and Cooper Beebe for the starting center position. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has given his stamp of approval for Hoffman, but Beebe has been a shining star this preseason.
The final preseason game will be one to watch as players will be fighting for their right to be on the field for Week 1.
