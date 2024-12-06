First look at Dallas Cowboys stars as 'The Simpsons' characters
Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL season wraps up in primetime when the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football.
For the Week 14 finale, there will be a special simulcast on streaming services that will bring some extra flair.
Disney+ and ESPN+ will have a Simpsons-themed broadcast with pre-written bits and animated packages prepared for the game.
MORE: First look at Cowboys-Bengals Simpsons Monday Night Football broadcast
Some of the animated segments will include original voice actors from The Simpsons.
This week, we got a look at ESPN's Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovasky, and Drew Carter in their Simpsons forms, and now the NFL has shared some photos of Cowboys and Bengals stars straight outta Springfield.
Representing the 'Boys is CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, while Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase pop out for Cincinnati.
The NFL's Nickelodeon broadcasts have created their share of viral moments and The Simpsons simulcast appears poised to do the same. And we're here for it.
Anytime you can find new ways to bring fresh ideas to an NFL broadcast, you may as well give it a shot.
And, in the off chance the Cowboys return to their embarrassing home performances that plagued the team earlier in the season, Cowboys Nation is going to need all of the laughs it can get.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
