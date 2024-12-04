First look at Cowboys-Bengals Simpsons Monday Night Football broadcast
When the Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 on Monday Night Football. NFL fans looking to spice things up will have an interesting option.
Along with the regular broadcast and ManningCast, there will be an alternate broadcast on Disney+ bringing some animated flair.
It was announced at the end of October that there will be a Simpsons broadcast for the game.
MORE: Cowboys vs Bengals, NFL Week 14: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Throughout the broadcast, there will be Simpsons skits and bits with characters from the series and their original voice actors. There will also be animated segments with some of ESPN's top talent including Stephen A. Smith and the Manning brothers.
As for what the animated segments with ESPN personality could look like, we now have an idea thanks to Mina Kimes.
Mina shared a brief video clip on social media showing her, Dan Orlovasky, and Drew Carter in their Simpsons forms. It's a bit jarring, but it definitely fits the theme.
Disney+'s Simpsons broadcast will also include pre-recorded segments involving players from the Cowboys and Bengals with Simpsons characters.
The NFL has gone viral in the past for ridiculous moments during Nickelodeon broadcasts, and we can expect to see more of the same on Monday night.
But you have to respect the experiment.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?
Wholesome Eric Kendricks, DeMarvion Overshown sideline convo goes viral