Former Cowboys coach criticizes team for Week 6 struggles
During his 82nd birthday, Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones candle wish was for a home win against the NFC powerhouse Detroit Lions.
Unfortunately for Jones, the Sunday home game turned into a disaster, resulting in a 47-9 defeat - their worst home loss in 35 years.
The football and social media world had its way following the embarrassing loss, including former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett offered a scathing assessment of the team's struggles.
MORE: Mike McCarthy cannot be the Cowboys coach going forward
Garrett who was head coach of the Cowboys from 2011-2019 just before current head coach Mike McCarthy, criticized the teams lack of physicality on both sides of the ball, highlighting their inability to run the ball effectively and control the line of scrimmage on offense. Additionally, he pointed out their defensive deficiencies in stopping the run.
"They're not physical on either side of the ball," Garrett stated. "On offense, they can't run it, they're not controlling the line of scrimmage. Everything is on Dak, every time the ball is snapped. And they can't stop the run on the other side," he added.
The Cowboys have struggled to establish a strong physical presence on both offense and defense throughout the season. On Sunday, Dallas gave up 184 rushing yards, marking the third time this season that the defense has allowed 180 or more rushing yards.
Dallas was limited to just 53 rushing yards, averaging only 3.9 yards per play, while the Lions averaged 7.5 yards. Sunday's game also marked the first time the Cowboys didn't score a touchdown since Week 1 of 2022.
For now, it's on to the bye week, where McCarthy and his staff will be searching for answers and in a hurry as Dallas will face the 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, and Texans in the next four games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Jerry Jones offers delusional reason for Ezekiel Elliott's diminished snap count
CeeDee Lamb explains sideline exchange with Dak Prescott
Primetime Dak: Cowboys QB ranks with the best ever in primetime games
Mike McCarthy praises the secret weapon behind Cooper Beebe's early success