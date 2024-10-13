Dak Prescott starts civil war on social media with terrible first half against Lions
The Dallas Cowboys are well on their way to a 0-3 start at home this season as the Detroit Lions are bullying them in Arlington.
Dallas has been awful in every facet, as the defense has surrendered 27 points and their offense mustered just six. While every player on the team deserves criticism, Dak Prescott remains the main talking point.
MORE: Jerry Jones offers delusional reason for Ezekiel Elliott's diminished snap count
That's often the case for Prescott, who is the highest-paid player in the league. He also has the most visible position as the signal-caller for America's Team. That's why it's not uncommon to see fans battle it out on social media, which is the case after a frustrating first half against the Lions. Here's a look at some of the more extreme reactions on Twitter.
Dak Prescott haters are out in full force
Most fans go right after the salary, which is the norm in sports. For Prescott, it doesn't help since Jerry Jones tries to blame Prescott for the lack of offseason moves — which is an unfair claim.
Dak Prescott believers remain undeterred
Not everyone is upset with Prescott, however. There are still those who believe the players around him are letting him down. One example was when Jake Ferguson was unable to haul in a pass that hit him in both hands.
Dallas is in danger of falling to 3-3 on the season and will take plenty of criticism if they don't have a massive comeback in store.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Jerry Jones offers delusional reason for Ezekiel Elliott's diminished snap count
CeeDee Lamb explains sideline exchange with Dak Prescott
Primetime Dak: Cowboys QB ranks with the best ever in primetime games
Mike McCarthy praises the secret weapon behind Cooper Beebe's early success