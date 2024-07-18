Former Cowboys receiver is not retiring despite new media gig
Randall Cobb's stint with the Dallas Cowboys wasn't a long one. However, the former Kentucky Wildcats star made an impact in his lone season in Dallas. Cobb finished the 2019 campaign with 828 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Cobb was off to Houston to play for the Texans for a season before reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in 2021 with Green Bay and rejoining Rodgers in New York last season. However, the veteran receiver has landed himself a new job before the start of the 2024 season.
Cobb has accepted a position with ESPN on the SEC Network for the upcoming season. The move is a big splash for the network and has left many wondering what Cobb's future may be in the NFL. According to Mike Garafolo, "I'mCobb's told Randall Cobb has not retired from playing football. He is still open to playing in the NFL if an opportunity arises as he begins his broadcast career."
Cobb is considered a legend in Lexington. During his time with the Wildcats, Cobb was more than a receiver. He played quarterback, running back, and kick returner. Basically, the coaching staff needed Cobb to touch the ball nearly every play for their greatest opportunity to score. While Cobb still hasn't ruled out a return to the field, his resume is already an impressive one.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
New Uniforms: It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to unveil new uniforms
Jerry: Cowboys contract predictions could force Jerry Jones to tap out
2025 look ahead: 7 areas where Cowboys could regress statistically in 2024
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc