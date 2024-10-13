Former Dallas Cowboys coach continues to struggle with hated rival
It seemed as though the Philadelphia Eagles were going to run away with the NFC East last season following a 10-1 start. They fell apart down the stretch, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to steal the division and earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
A first-round exit led to questions regarding Nick Sirrriani's job security. He was able to earn at least one more season when they fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai. In their place, the Eagles went with Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio.
MORE: Podcaster calls out Dak Prescott critics for atrocious double-standard
Of course, Cowboys fans know Moore well since he was with the team for three seasons as a player (2015-2017) and five as a coach (2018-2022). Moore spent four of those seasons as the offensive coordinator and had enough success that Mike McCarthy kept him on staff even after Jason Garrett was fired.
While McCarthy had faith in Moore, the fan base was frustrated that he stuck around. Moore did have plenty of impressive stats to point to but he was also guilty of going through long spurts of futility and had predictable play-calling.
Fans in Philadelphia are starting to see this as well. Through six weeks, Moore's offense has yet to score a touchdown.
It's the longest stretch in franchise history without points in the first quarter. The Eagles are still 2-2, but they need to get this figured out if they want to get back on top of the division.
Moore was replaced by Brian Schottenheimer in 2023, but McCarthy took on the play-calling in Dallas. He spent one season with the Los Angeles Chargers before heading to Philly.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Jerry Jones offers delusional reason for Ezekiel Elliott's diminished snap count
CeeDee Lamb explains sideline exchange with Dak Prescott
Primetime Dak: Cowboys QB ranks with the best ever in primetime games
Mike McCarthy praises the secret weapon behind Cooper Beebe's early success
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader