Podcaster calls out Dak Prescott critics for atrocious double-standard

Dak Prescott has continued to prove himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He's done so not only with statistics that can be measured against any other signal-caller but also when it comes to wins and losses. Still, the Dallas Cowboys superstar continues to take heat at every turn.
The main issue he gets attacked for is the lack of postseason success, primarily not winning the Super Bowl. However, as Ugochukwu Onyianta, who hosts "The U-GoBoy Podcast" points out, Dak is the only QB in the entire league who gets punished for not winning it all.
Onyianta says all the others — who have been paid — get a pass. He then lists them off; while also giving reasons they should face criticism.
First was Josh Allen, who he said throws five interceptions every other game gets a pass. He then called out Joe Burrow for his inability to stay healthy and even aimed at Lamar Jackson, who won the MVP over Prescott in 2023. Onyianta says Prescott outplayed Jackson, but the more popular player won.
It's hard to argue against any of these claims. Allen, for example, already has 78 interceptions in 99 career games. That's the same number of interceptions Prescott has in 119 games. Burrow has missed significant time in two of his five seasons and is 6-9 over the past two years — which Prescott would be destroyed for.
As for Jackson, he's a sensational player but he's just 2-4 in the playoffs and missed one postseason game that his team lost.
Dak takes far more criticism for playoff woes but is 2-5, not much different than Jackson.
To top it all off, no one batted an eye when any of those QBs were signed to massive extensions. In fact, the Ravens were openly chastised for not paying Jackson whatever he wanted.
In the end, this all comes with the job. Being the quarterback of the Cowboys has always led to a massive spotlight. On the flip side, if Prescott were to break through and win it all, he would be hit with constant praise.
