Former Cowboys star already facing stark reality with new team
When the Dallas Cowboys allowed running back Tony Pollard to walk via free agency last year, there was significant concern. While part of that was due to the Cowboys having no clear answer in their backfield, it was also because Pollard had just posted consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.
Pollard ultimately signed with the Tennessee Titans, and while he did register 1,000 yards again in 2024, he achieved it on a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry, very similar to his last season in Dallas when he logged just four yards per tote.
Now, Titans coach Brian Callahan is already talking about taking some of Pollard's touches and giving them to No. 2 halfback Tyjae Spears as well as some of Tennessee's other ball carriers.
"In a perfect world, it's a healthier division of labor [between Pollard and Spears]," Callahan said, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I like really both of those players a lot. I think we can do a better job of managing that load so they both play a little more evenly and allows us to maybe have a spot for a third back between [Julius Chestnut] and [Kalel Mullings], a heavier style back and runner."
This is why the Cowboys allowed Pollard to walk in the first place. He really only had one terrific year in Dallas, which came in 2022 when he rushed for 1,007 yards on 5.2 yards per tote. And remember: he was the Cowboys' secondary back behind Ezekiel Elliott that year.
It's becoming more and more clear that Pollard is not really a featured back, or at least not an elite one. And while he has tallied three straight 1,000-yard seasons, he has never hit the 1,100-yard mark.
Pollard is a decent player, but Dallas was right for not bringing him back, especially after watching Rico Dowdle have an even stronger year in 2024. Now, whether or not the Cowboys were correct in allowing Dowdle to walk as well is a legitimate question, but for a franchise that churns out running backs pretty regularly, chances are, Dallas will be just fine.
