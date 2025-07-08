Former NFL coach exposes massive problem with Cowboys' defense
Before last year, the Dallas Cowboys had long been known for boasting dominant defenses led by superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons. Heck, even before Parsons, the Cowboys were typically among the top-ranked defenses in football.
Everything fell apart in 2024, however, as Dallas' defense fell to 28th in the NFL, resulting in sweeping changes being made. Head coach Mike McCarthy was fired, and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was canned after just one season.
The Cowboys have a new staff in place now with Brian Schottenheimer running the show as head coach and Matt Eberflus stepping in for Zimmer, but is Dallas' defense going to be any better than it was a year ago?
Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden isn't so sure and has revealed one major problem with the unit heading into 2025.
"I don't think their defense other than Parsons has an identity," Gruden said. "You know, and [DeMarcus] Lawrence is gone. ... [DeMarvion] Overshown is a great linebacker but he's hurt, I just don't know what their defensive mentality is."
It definitely seems strange to say based on the fact that the Cowboys have largely depended upon strong defenses over the years, but Gruden may have a point, especially with the injuries Dallas is currently dealing with on that side of the ball.
There is no question that the Cowboys have talented defensive players, and perhaps Eberflus can help re-elevate the unit. But after such a dreadful showing in 2024, it remains to be seen how quickly it can recover.
