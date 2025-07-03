George Pickens delivers pointed message to Dallas Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys may not have made a whole lot of noise in free agency, but they certainly swung big on the trade front, acquiring George Pickens in a blockbuster deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Suddenly, the Cowboys have gone from having questionable depth at wide receiver to boasting one of the best one-two punches in the NFL in the form of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, so there is understandable excitement surrounding Dallas' offense heading into 2025.
But what should Cowboys fans expect from Pickens in his debut campaign? The 24-year-old let them all know.
"A lot of excitement, and a lot of big plays, and a lot of swag," Pickens said.
Talent has never been an issue with Pickens. As a matter of fact, he has been one of the most explosive big-play receivers in football since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2022.
However, Pickens' attitude has been an issue, which was what ultimately resulted in the Steelers shipping him out of town with just one year remaining on his contract.
The University of Georgia product caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns last year, one season after hauling in 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five scores. He also led the NFL with 18.3 yards per catch in 2023 and boasts a career average of 16.3 in that category.
Dallas also has Jalen Tolbert — who sort of had a breakout campaign last season — as its No. 3 receiver, so there is no question the Cowboys have a formidable receiving corps at Dak Prescott's disposal.
We'll see if Dallas can take full advantage of its impressive weaponry this coming fall.
