Cowboys Country

Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back

While running back continues to be a discussion for the Dallas Cowboys, it's not the position they should be concerned about heading into training camp.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedEx Field.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedEx Field. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys made several moves during the 2025 offseason and feel good about their roster heading into training camp.

That doesn't mean, however, that there are no areas they could seek to improve. In fact, there are two positions that could both use attention: running back and cornerback.

MORE: Cowboys urged to make head-scratching trade for titanic Steelers weapon

Running back continues to be the primary discussion point, but after adding Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah, there's no reason to make any moves before camp. That's not true at cornerback, says Nick Eatman and Kurt Daniels of DallasCowboys.com.

The beat writers answered a mailbag question, which asked if the Cowboys should add a player at either position. Both said cornerback, with Eatman saying injuries are a concern, while adding they still need to replace Jourdan Lewis.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is congratulated for scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is congratulated for scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Both DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam still have something to prove - probably both in a contract year. And then there's the job of replacing Jourdan Lewis in the slot. Lots of question marks and so if there's another player to be added, I would think it'd be cornerback at this point." — Eatman

MORE: Micah Parsons in position to win major achievement for first time under Matt Eberflus

Daniels had a similar take, stating there are far too many unknowns at the position.

"On the other hand, at cornerback there are more unknowns. DaRon Bland is a given, but who joins him remains to be seen. Can Trevon Diggs return from his second knee injury in as many years? How about others coming back from injury such as rookie Shavon Revel, Caelen Carson and Josh Butler? Will Kaiir Elam grab hold of the opportunity he now has? And who is going to take the reins covering the slot?" — Daniels

Earlier this offseason, Dallas had Stephon Gilmore in their facilities, although they claimed it wasn't for a potential signing. Perhaps they should revisit that to help fill their greatest remaining need.

Dallas Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore celebrates his interception with Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore celebrates his interception with Trevon Diggs during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries drops official trailer

Dallas Cowboys hit with extreme disrespect in NFL playoff odds

Cowboys fans will pull hair out over one projected roster decision

PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News