Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
The Dallas Cowboys made several moves during the 2025 offseason and feel good about their roster heading into training camp.
That doesn't mean, however, that there are no areas they could seek to improve. In fact, there are two positions that could both use attention: running back and cornerback.
Running back continues to be the primary discussion point, but after adding Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah, there's no reason to make any moves before camp. That's not true at cornerback, says Nick Eatman and Kurt Daniels of DallasCowboys.com.
The beat writers answered a mailbag question, which asked if the Cowboys should add a player at either position. Both said cornerback, with Eatman saying injuries are a concern, while adding they still need to replace Jourdan Lewis.
"Both DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam still have something to prove - probably both in a contract year. And then there's the job of replacing Jourdan Lewis in the slot. Lots of question marks and so if there's another player to be added, I would think it'd be cornerback at this point." — Eatman
Daniels had a similar take, stating there are far too many unknowns at the position.
"On the other hand, at cornerback there are more unknowns. DaRon Bland is a given, but who joins him remains to be seen. Can Trevon Diggs return from his second knee injury in as many years? How about others coming back from injury such as rookie Shavon Revel, Caelen Carson and Josh Butler? Will Kaiir Elam grab hold of the opportunity he now has? And who is going to take the reins covering the slot?" — Daniels
Earlier this offseason, Dallas had Stephon Gilmore in their facilities, although they claimed it wasn't for a potential signing. Perhaps they should revisit that to help fill their greatest remaining need.
