Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
The Dallas Cowboys' struggles in the NFL playoffs have been well-documented, with the team failing to reach a conference championship in nearly thirty years.
Last time the Cowboys reached the NFC Championship, they were able to go all the way and won the fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
Since then, it's been a whirlwhind.
That has made the Cowboys an easy target for talking heads in the media, who love to criticize the team and Jerry Jones. After all, Dallas is America's Team, so it consistently brings in high ratings. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is the latest to join in on the criticism.
This week, Cowherd used comments from Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to attack the Cowboys. Barkley said that the Cowboys never reached out during free agency last season, so Cowherd parlayed that into a rant comparing the team to a broken-down sports car.
"The Cowboys had the worst running back room in the league, and they didn't make a phone call on Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley?" Cowherd said. "I've never owned a Maserati, but the Cowboys and Maseratis are that luxury brand that feels like they spend way too much in the shop."
He continued, "I think Dallas is a bottom quarter, bottom fifth NFL franchise but because they've been such a luxury brand it's hard to wrap your brain around that. Like, you think about the Cowboys and you think winning."
Do the Cowboys keep repeating the same mistakes? Of course. Are they a "bottom fifth NFL franchise?' That seems like a stretch.
The Cowboys are coming off of a down year, but the team has some momentum entering 2025 and taking a leap forward under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer gives the team a golden opportunity to silence the doubters, Cowherd included.
