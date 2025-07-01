Cowboys Country

Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves with a surplus of talent at tight end, so the team is being urged to trade a former second-round pick after a blockbuster AFC deal.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash following the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire star wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move immediately gave Dallas one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL.

While the Cowboys have not made any moves since then, Pittsburgh was back in action to wrap up June by trading star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers also picked up tight end Jonnu Smith from the Phins.

Since the AFC blockbuster, there have been reports that Miami has reached out to "multiple teams" around the league for potential tight end replacements.

Enter the Cowboys. Following the emergence of Brevyn Spann-Ford, the Cowboys have a surplus of talent at the position, which means they could find themselves in trade talks for one of their promising players. A to Z Sports recently shared their thoughts on the situation, urging the Cowboys to move on from former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Going into next season, Schoonmaker isn't a guarantee to be TE2," the article states, while explaining how Spann-Ford has been one of the breakout stars of the offseason program and a perfect fit for Brian Schottenheimer and new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.

"The Cowboys are expected to run multiple tight end sets this season, and the run game is a big reason why. Spann-Ford has proven he can hold his own blocking for the run, his specialty in college. He's also confirmed drops aren't an issue and he can be trusted to catch the football."

If Miami would be interested in shipping a late-round pick to the Cowboys for Schoonmaker, it's a move the team would be wise to consider. After the flurry of moves the Cowboys made during the offseason, picking up draft capital wherever they can is a win.

Last season, Schoonmaker hauled in 27 catches for 241 yards and a touchdown. Behind Jake Ferguson and with Spann-Ford closing the gap on the TE2 job, Schoonmaker could also benefit from a fresh start with more opportunities.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker catches a pass as New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott attempts a tackle.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker catches a pass as New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott attempts a tackle. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

