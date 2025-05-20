George Pickens wears familiar jersey number in first Cowboys appearance
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash in the offseason by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens. The move dominated NFL headlines.
After the trade, fans immediately began wondering what jersey number the wide receiver would wear in Big D.
While it still isn't official, reports have surfaced that Pickens pulled up to OTAs wearing the No. 13 jersey, which was previously worn by fan favorite Michael Gallup.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
While Pickens is one of the league's best deep threats, Lamb does a majority of his work over the middle and out of the slot. It's going to be fun to see how their pairing opens up the offense for Dak Prescott during the 2025 season.
