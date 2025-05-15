6 easiest games on Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule
The Dallas Cowboys now know their fate for every week on the 2025 regular season schedule, as the NFL gave fans a treat with the schedule reveal this past Wednesday.
The season starts with a bang, as the Cowboys will look to be Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series in 1997, which means playing spoiler and beating the Philadelphia Eagles (Bret Hart) on their big night.
But every fan is looking for those games that should be wins.
After all, why not call out the teams you should beat four months before the season begins?
Here are the six easiest games on the Cowboys' 2025 schedule.
6. New York Giants
The Cowboys will meet the New York Giants for the first time in 2025 in Week 2. Let's face the facts: the Giants are still a mess, and the Cowboys will treat them just like The Incredible Hulk treated Loki in the first Avengers film.
5. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers drafted a top Cowboys fan's draft prospect just ahead of the Cowboys' first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, the Cowboys will make Tetairoa McMillan and the Panthers pay by giving them the beatdown of a lifetime in Week 6.
4. New York Jets
The week before the matchup with the Panthers, the Cowboys will face the brand-new New York Jets. Yes, the Jets are at the infancy of another rebuild.
New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn may be the guy to bring the franchise back to the top, but this season, those Jets will be a stepping stone.
3. Arizona Cardinals
This is going to come off as completely disrespectful, so there's no excuse for what I'm about to say: I can't name five players on the Arizona Cardinals roster.
The team finished 8-9 last season and hasn't had a winning record since 2021. The Cowboys need to feast on the opportunity given here.
2. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are a revitalized franchise under new head coach Ben Johnson. However, that doesn't mean there will not be growing pains this upcoming season.
The Bears could be sneaky good, or could be who we thought they would be in 2025. I wouldn't go ahead and crown them.
1. New York Giants
Is this a troll post? You tell me. Either way, someone should change the Giants' ownership on their Wikipedia page, so it reflects who actually owns the team, and that's them Cowboys, baby!
