3 most important Dallas Cowboys revenge games for 2025 NFL season
The 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and the Dallas Cowboys found out how tough things will be for them this year.
They knew who they would be facing and understood there were some juggernauts on the schedule. What they didn't know was how many of the top teams they would have to face in a row near the end of the season.
While Dallas can use that as an opportunity to prove themselves, they can also establish themselves as a legitimate threat by securing wins in these three important revenge games.
Week 4 vs. Green Bay Packers
No team has had the Cowboys' number quite like the Green Bay Packers. Dallas has beaten Green Bay just once since 2009, going 10-1 in that stretch. Their only victory was in 2016, which was during Dak Prescott's rookie season.
Green Bay got revenge with a playoff win in Dallas that season. They also handed the Cowboys their last postseason defeat, embarrassing them at AT&T Stadium in a 48-32 victory.
This is the first time the two teams will play one another since that contest, and the Cowboys could do wonders for their confidence by finally knocking off this aggravating opponent.
Week 14 at Detroit Lions
Another revenge game against an NFC North foe comes in Week 14 as the Cowboys travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Dallas survived against the Lions in 2023, winning 20-19 in a controversial finish.
Detroit went back to Dallas the following year and took out their frustration by winning 47-9. The energy the Lions had in that game is exactly what the Cowboys need this time around to get the foul taste out of their mouths from that beatdown.
Week 1 at Philadelphia Eagles
Every NFC East game is important, but the one that stands out above all others in 2025 is the opener. The Cowboys will travel to the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday, September 4, to take on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia swept Dallas in 2024, winning by a combined total of 75-13. They did this while Dak Prescott was out injured, but that hasn't stopped their fan base from talking trash.
A healthy Prescott, plus the addition of George Pickens, gives Dallas a shot to win this game and pour some cold water on Philly fans as they celebrate their team's title. Doing that would be the perfect way to kick off the season, making this the most important revenge game of the season for the Cowboys.
