Dallas Cowboys make NFL history with unprecedented schedule stretch
The Dallas Cowboys find out their official schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday, and it is one that has everyone talking.
Dallas already knew its opponents heading into the schedule release this week, but didn't know the times or dates for the majority of the games.
Now, they dd. And as a result, on particular part of that slate is making NFL history.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys' six-game stretch from Weeks 12-17 will be the first time in NFL history that a team has had to face six-straight games against teams that had 11 or more wins the season before.
"From Weeks 12-17, the Cowboys play the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Chargers and Commanders — all teams that won at least 11 games last season," Schefter said. "Per (Evan Kaplan) and Elias, the Cowboys will be the first team in NFL history to play six straight games against teams that all won 11+ games the previous season."
As Schefter states, those teams are the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Chargers and Commanders. Two of those teams - the Eagles and Chiefs - have won the last three Super Bowls, while the Commanders and Lions have both been in the NFC Title game over the last two years.
Dallas, of course, was already well aware that it's schedule would be a difficult one, ranking fifth in the league in terms of strength of schedule ranking. That said, even with that knowledge, no one could have predicted a stretch as difficult as this one.
So for the Cowboys sake, they better hope to have a strong first half of the season, before the November and December gauntlet begins.
