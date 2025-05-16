Micah Parsons calls BS on Cowboys insider's claim 'handshake deal is done'
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is setting the record straight after a team reporter claimed that a blockbuster contract extension is imminent.
Clarence Hill of All DLLS responded to comments made by Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, who said, "I think ultimately we’ll get something done with Micah Parsons."
Hill made the bold claim that "A hand shake deal is already done."
Well, Parsons caught wind of Hill's statement and immediately called BS. Parsons used a series of emojis to say the claim is a lie followed by the phrase, "No kizzy" which means "Deadass" aka "I'm serious."
So, to clarify, Parsons is responding to Hill's claim that a deal is in place by saying, "I'm serious, he's lying."
It's important to remember that Hill recently claimed the Cowboys wouldn't take a guard in the NFL Draft and, well, we saw what happened there.
So, we're going to have to side with Parsons in this little back and forth.
That said, Stephen and Jerry Jones need to get to work and get Parsons under contract sooner rather than later, because the clock is ticking and Parsons is the most important player on the defense.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
