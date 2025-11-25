George Pickens returns to Dallas Cowboys practice following injury scare
George Pickens had a career game on Sunday, hauling in nine passes for 146 yards with a touchdown. His performance was integral to the Dallas Cowboys' ability to pull off their epic comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas has a quick turnaround now, with the Kansas City Chiefs on tap for Thanksgiving Day. Due to the short week, they returned to practice on Monday without Pickens. The good news is that head coach Brian Schottenheimer was confident that Pickens would be fine by Thursday.
That optimism will only grow now that Pickens was able to practice on Tuesday. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he received treatment inside on his knee and calf before heading out to work with the team.
Cowboys need George Pickens to contend with Chiefs
Entering Week 13, Pickens has been the best player on the roster not named Dak Prescott. His ability to stretch the field has opened up the offense, and as we saw on Sunday, he can make highlight-reel receptions regardless of coverage.
Pickens has a career high in receptions (67) and receiving touchdowns (8). He's closing in on his career high of 1,140 yards, with 1,054 after 11 games.
Dallas is a different offense when Pickens gets rolling, and if they're going to have any chance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, they're going to need him to step up the same way he did against Philly.
