2 players Jake Ferguson believes will make the leap at Cowboys training camp
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson knows exactly what it takes to make the leap in talent level. The third-year tight end had a quiet rookie season; however, last year, Ferguson burst on the scene, putting a massive jump in his production on the offense.
In an interview with 105.3 The FAN, Ferguson was asked about potential candidates on the roster to make the jump like he did a season ago.
Check out the clip from the interview below:
Without hesitation, Ferguson named Jalen Tolbert and Damone Clark.
Tolbert will be desperately needed by the team, as the Cowboys, on paper, look to be in a very vulnerable position when it comes to the depth of the receiving unit.
Clark, who had a good second year, can build on his momentum from last season and be the Robin to Micah Parsons Batman, striking fear into the rest of the league.
Tolbert's numbers from last season indicate that his training camp will be what could define his purpose on the team. A great camp from Clark means that the Cowboys linebacker room has the potential to be one of the best in the league.
The clock is ticking, and these two 3rd year players have a chance to carve out their spot on this team.
