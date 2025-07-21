Meet Jenna Waller: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, as preparations begin to build for the 2025 NFL season. While the Cowboys work to get ready for the new year and finalize the team's 53-man roster, one of the organization's rosters is already set.
Earlier this month, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders officially set their squad for the 2025-26 season. The squad consists of several veterans, eight group leaders, and six rookies, who were welcomed with their uniforms in mid-July.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series
One of the newest faces of DCC is Jenna Waller, who should be a familiar face to those who watched season 2 of the Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Jenna was one of the standouts from the show, but was unfortunately the final cut before the 2024 season. DCC director Kelli Finglass offered her some positive words after she was cut, and now she is back better than ever.
Let's get to know Jenna, who will be a staple on the sidelines throughout the year, and could instantly become a fan-favorite.
Oklahoma University alum
Jenna is a graduate of Oklahoma University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology. During her time at Oklahoma, she was a member of the Sooners Pom Squad, performing at football and basketball games.
The Pom Squad is a "traditional pom squad that will also perform jazz and hip-hop at university functions and athletic contests."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader shares secret behind 'Boot Buddies' tradition
Redemption arch complete
As previously mentioned, Jenna was the final cut on season 2 of America's Sweethearts. After she was cut, she received words of encouragement from DCC director Kelli Finglass.
“I think you peaked at the right time for a strong impression for the next time,” Finglass said. “But you peaked maybe a little too late for the decision at hand for this season.”
MORE: Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
The disappointment from last season's heart-breaking decision made the news that she earned her spot on the 2025 squad even more meaningful, as she expressed in a post announcing the great news.
"Less than a year ago, I experienced one of the most heartbreaking, pivotal moments of my life. Today, I can proudly say I wouldn’t change a thing about my journey! This past year pushed me, challenged me, and shaped me in ways I never could’ve imagined," she wrote.
"It wasn’t easy but choosing to be resilient in my lowest moments made all the difference!Being able to come back and earn my stars has only made it mean so much more!!!"
You can learn more about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season consists of seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —