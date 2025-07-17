Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders celebrate 2025 rookie class with special moment
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to fly out to Oxnard, California, this weekend for the start of training camp. Over the next few weeks, the team will see players battle for their spots on the depth chart leading up to the final 53-man roster at the end of the NFL preseason.
While the Cowboys will decide the final roster spots in August, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have already completed their grueling audition process.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders officially announced their roster for the upcoming season, with 30 veterans and six rookies.
In order to officially become a DCC, you need to receive your uniform, and that's exactly what the six rookies received this week during a special ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Congratulations to the team's six newest members: Brenley, Faith, Jenna, Madeline U., Morgan, and Parker.
The team also announced its group leaders for the upcoming season: Karley (4th year), Anna Kate (3rd year), Marissa (4th year), Kleine (5th year), Megan (5th year), Lea (5th year), Tori (5th year) and Kelee (5th year).
In June, Netflix dropped season 2 of the highly-touted docuseries, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which highlights the audition process.
You can learn more about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season is seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
