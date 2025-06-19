Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reveal massive pay raise in Netflix series
Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders officially dropped on Wednesday, June 18. The series follows the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad as they gear up for the 2024-25 NFL season.
Last season, there was some discussion about the cheerleaders' pay and salary, and the second season reveals a major step forward.
After campaigning for pay raises for the squad, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have reportedly landed a 400 percent pay raise, though it was not revealed when the raise goes into effect.
“We’re pleased, as you’ll see in the series, that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were happy with the outcome,” Tad Carper, the Cowboys’ senior vice president of communications, said in a statement, via NBC News.
While the exact salaries have not been reported, former cheerleader Jada McLean opened up to the New York Times with some details about her time with the team during the 2024 season.
"Ms. McLean told The Times that in 2024, her fifth year with the squad, she had made $15 an hour and $500 for each appearance, and that compensation varies based on experience. With the increased wages, she said veteran cheerleaders could now be making more than $75 an hour," the report states.
"The new contract also changes the structure around pay for game day and other appearances, though Ms. McLean said it still does not provide health insurance."
It is positive to see the step forward for the cheerleading team, especially considering their nationwide popularity. You can stream season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix now.
